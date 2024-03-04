Online poll regarding Great Lakes health



Now's your chance to share your own insights about life at the lake.

The International Joint Commission Great Lakes Water Quality Board has posted an online poll looking for public input.

There are a number of topics including water quality, environmental threats and how YOU interact with the Lake Huron and Georgian Bay or any of the other Great Lakes.

You have until March 15th to respond.

The results will be shared later this year.

Click here to take part in the survey



