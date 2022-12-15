Ontario Celebrates the Opening of New Long-Term Care Homes in Meaford and Owen Sound

MEAFORD — Construction of two new long-term care homes in Grey County has been completed and they are now welcoming residents. This is part of the government’s $6.4 billion commitment to build more than 30,000 net new beds by 2028 and 28,000 upgraded long-term care beds across the province. Construction for peopleCare Meaford Long Term Care began in June 2021. The finished home provides 51 new and 77 upgraded beds for a total of 128 safe, modern long-term care beds in Meaford. The home is licensed to and will be operated by peopleCare Communities Inc. The operator is planning to construct additional housing at this site in the future, such as retirement living and assisted living, and be part of a campus of care to ensure residents can continue to live in the same location as their care needs change. Construction for Southbridge Owen Sound began in December 2020 and the finished home now provides 91 new and 69 upgraded beds for a total of 160 safe, modern long-term care beds in Owen Sound. The home is licensed to CVH (No. 3) LP by its general partner Southbridge Care Homes. “Congratulations to peopleCare Meaford Long Term Care and Southbridge Owen Sound on the openings of their brand new homes. Our government is fixing long-term care and a key part of that plan is building modern, safe, and comfortable homes for our seniors,” said Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care. “Today marks a significant milestone for Grey County – peopleCare Meaford Long Term Care’s 128-bed home and Southbridge Owen Sound’s 160-bed home mean that 288 residents will have a new place to call home, near their family and friends.” Both new homes feature design improvements for residents, including private and basic rooms, no ward rooms, larger resident common areas and air conditioning throughout the home. These new homes will help Ontario address the growing demand for long-term care which has increased wait times for beds and contributed to hallway health care. The government is fixing long-term care to ensure Ontario’s seniors get the quality of care and quality of life they need and deserve both now and in the future. The plan is built on three pillars: staffing and care; accountability, enforcement, and transparency; and building modern, safe, comfortable homes for seniors.