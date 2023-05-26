Ontario Health Coalition referendum Friday and Saturday



The Ontario Health Coalition is urging residents to get out and vote to save the public health care system.

It's holding a community-run referendum, organizing polling stations at grocery stores, coffee shops and community centres across the province - including a number in Grey Bruce, in an attempt to convince the Doug Ford government to change its mind on allowing for profit private clinics to perform certain tests and surgeries covered under OHIP.

In person ballots can be cast today and Saturday.

Their goal is to get a million votes to send a strong message that Ontario doesn't want more privatization.

You can also vote online at publichospitalvote.ca

Click the link for the map of polling stations in our area

https://publichospitalvote.ca/find-voting-station