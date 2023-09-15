Ontario Health Coalition to hold press conference in Chesley Friday

(Stock photo)

A press conference is being held today outside the Chesley hospital bringing attention to the province's ailing health care system.

The Ontario Health Coalition say Emergency Departments are repeatedly closing down, birthing closed, critical care gravely understaffed, and yet the Ford government is doing substantially nothing.

The Coalition, which has worked for decades to save and improve local health care services, is releasing a new report on Friday listing critical local hospital service closures.

Representatives from towns across the province will join a press conference to describe what is happening in their communities and demand action to save their services.

The press conference will take place at 10am outside the hospital which has undergone more than 160 temporary ER closures to date this year.

This will be followed by a province-wide zoom conference call that will involve a list of health care groups and watch dogs ~

Natalie Mehra, executive director, Ontario Health Coalition

Brenda Scott, Chair, Chesley Hospital Community Support and Grey Bruce Health Coalition

Sue Hotte, Chair, Niagara Health Coalition

Kim English, R.N., B.Sc. N, M.N., resident of Campbellford, professor of nursing and member of the Northumberland Health Coalition

Karel Jennings, resident of St. Marys (near Stratford)

Others will be available on the line for comment from small, rural and local communities across Ontario

The group says at the same time as the closures of local public hospital services have become frighteningly more common and are now at risk of becoming permanent, the Ford government has shunted hundreds of millions of public dollars to privatizing core public hospital services, and privatizing nurses and health professionals.

“They are cannibalizing our public hospitals’ services and staff to privatize our public hospitals. There is no other way to describe it,” warns Ms. Mehra.

The Coalition is planning a major protest against the closures and privatization of Ontario’s hospitals on opening day of the Ontario Legislature, Monday, September 25 at noon at Queen’s Park outside the Main Legislative Assembly.