Ontario Honours Police Officers and Firefighters

TORONTO — The Ontario government is honouring 21 police officers and 13 firefighters with the Ontario Medal for Police Bravery and the Ontario Medal for Firefighter Bravery. The medals are the province's highest honours and are given to police officers and firefighters who have demonstrated great courage in risking their lives to save the lives of others.

“I have spent much time thinking about the constant risks and dangers that first responders face. Our province has benefitted greatly from their service, and today, we recognize the remarkable bravery of 34 police officers and firefighters from across Ontario,” said the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario. “In accepting these medals, I hope that these brave men and women will re-commit themselves to serving the public with integrity, knowing that their accomplishments will help motivate a new generation of Ontarians to join their ranks – looking to follow their example.”

“Ontario is fortunate to be home to the best police officers and firefighters in the country,” said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. “When confronted with the perils these men and women faced, most of us would have hesitated – they didn’t. They ran toward danger. And for that we honour them with the province’s highest award for bravery – their work is an inspiration to us all. On behalf of a grateful province, we thank them for their dedication to their communities and their extraordinary courage.”

The recipients of the 2022 Ontario Medal for Police Bravery are:

Hanover Police Service

  • Constable Regan Bill
  • Constable Devin Perdue

Lac Seul Police Service

  • Constable Robert Lawrance

Niagara Regional Police Service

  • Constable Mike Delano
  • Constable Christian Gifford

Ontario Provincial Police

  • Provincial Constable Marc Nielsen
  • Provincial Constable Adam Rudd

Ottawa Police Service

  • Constable Iain Campbell
  • Constable Wayne Clayton
  • Constable Eric Douglas

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service

  • Constable Jeffrey Tait

Timmins Police Service

  • Sergeant Robin Carter
  • Constable Mark Lauzon

Toronto Police Service

  • Constable Johnny Amatuzio
  • Constable Steevens Audigé
  • Constable Rébecca Gaudreau
  • Constable Mihail Kochankov
  • Constable Laura Mackasey

Windsor Police Service

  • Senior Constable William “B.J.” Wiley

York Region Police Service

  • Staff Sergeant David Mitchell
  • Constable Mark Burnett

The recipients of the 2022 Ontario Medal for Firefighter Bravery are:

Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue Service

  • Volunteer Firefighter Robyn Judd

London Fire Department

  • Senior Qualified Firefighter Andrew Cadieux
  • Firefighter Alex Clements
  • Firefighter Apparatus Operator Matt Davis
  • Captain Randy Evans
  • Firefighter Apparatus Operator James Ferraro
  • Firefighter Stephen Hilton
  • Firefighter Ryan Kruk
  • Senior Qualified Firefighter Simon Mackintosh
  • Captain David Smith
  • Captain Ron Vermeltfoort
  • Firefighter Thomas Wenhardt

Blue Mountains Fire Services Department

  • Fire Chief Stephen Conn
  
   

Quick Facts

  • Since 1975, 315 Ontario Medals for Police Bravery have been awarded.
  • Since 1976, 260 Ontario Medals for Firefighter Bravery have been awarded.
  • The medals are presented at a special ceremony at Queen’s Park, hosted by the Lieutenant Governor.
  
