Ontario Honours Police Officers and Firefighters

TORONTO — The Ontario government is honouring 21 police officers and 13 firefighters with the Ontario Medal for Police Bravery and the Ontario Medal for Firefighter Bravery. The medals are the province's highest honours and are given to police officers and firefighters who have demonstrated great courage in risking their lives to save the lives of others. “I have spent much time thinking about the constant risks and dangers that first responders face. Our province has benefitted greatly from their service, and today, we recognize the remarkable bravery of 34 police officers and firefighters from across Ontario,” said the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario. “In accepting these medals, I hope that these brave men and women will re-commit themselves to serving the public with integrity, knowing that their accomplishments will help motivate a new generation of Ontarians to join their ranks – looking to follow their example.” “Ontario is fortunate to be home to the best police officers and firefighters in the country,” said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. “When confronted with the perils these men and women faced, most of us would have hesitated – they didn’t. They ran toward danger. And for that we honour them with the province’s highest award for bravery – their work is an inspiration to us all. On behalf of a grateful province, we thank them for their dedication to their communities and their extraordinary courage.” The recipients of the 2022 Ontario Medal for Police Bravery are: Hanover Police Service Constable Regan Bill

Constable Devin Perdue Lac Seul Police Service Constable Robert Lawrance Niagara Regional Police Service Constable Mike Delano

Constable Christian Gifford Ontario Provincial Police Provincial Constable Marc Nielsen

Provincial Constable Adam Rudd Ottawa Police Service Constable Iain Campbell

Constable Wayne Clayton

Constable Eric Douglas Sault Ste. Marie Police Service Constable Jeffrey Tait Timmins Police Service Sergeant Robin Carter

Constable Mark Lauzon Toronto Police Service Constable Johnny Amatuzio

Constable Steevens Audigé

Constable Rébecca Gaudreau

Constable Mihail Kochankov

Constable Laura Mackasey Windsor Police Service Senior Constable William “B.J.” Wiley York Region Police Service Staff Sergeant David Mitchell

Constable Mark Burnett The recipients of the 2022 Ontario Medal for Firefighter Bravery are: Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue Service Volunteer Firefighter Robyn Judd London Fire Department Senior Qualified Firefighter Andrew Cadieux

Firefighter Alex Clements

Firefighter Apparatus Operator Matt Davis

Captain Randy Evans

Firefighter Apparatus Operator James Ferraro

Firefighter Stephen Hilton

Firefighter Ryan Kruk

Senior Qualified Firefighter Simon Mackintosh

Captain David Smith

Captain Ron Vermeltfoort

Firefighter Thomas Wenhardt Blue Mountains Fire Services Department Fire Chief Stephen Conn