Ontario Honours Police Officers and Firefighters
TORONTO — The Ontario government is honouring 21 police officers and 13 firefighters with the Ontario Medal for Police Bravery and the Ontario Medal for Firefighter Bravery. The medals are the province's highest honours and are given to police officers and firefighters who have demonstrated great courage in risking their lives to save the lives of others.
“I have spent much time thinking about the constant risks and dangers that first responders face. Our province has benefitted greatly from their service, and today, we recognize the remarkable bravery of 34 police officers and firefighters from across Ontario,” said the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario. “In accepting these medals, I hope that these brave men and women will re-commit themselves to serving the public with integrity, knowing that their accomplishments will help motivate a new generation of Ontarians to join their ranks – looking to follow their example.”
“Ontario is fortunate to be home to the best police officers and firefighters in the country,” said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. “When confronted with the perils these men and women faced, most of us would have hesitated – they didn’t. They ran toward danger. And for that we honour them with the province’s highest award for bravery – their work is an inspiration to us all. On behalf of a grateful province, we thank them for their dedication to their communities and their extraordinary courage.”
The recipients of the 2022 Ontario Medal for Police Bravery are:
Hanover Police Service
Lac Seul Police Service
Niagara Regional Police Service
Ontario Provincial Police
Ottawa Police Service
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service
Timmins Police Service
Toronto Police Service
Windsor Police Service
York Region Police Service
The recipients of the 2022 Ontario Medal for Firefighter Bravery are:
Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue Service
London Fire Department
Blue Mountains Fire Services Department
