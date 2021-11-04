Open letter from Public Health Manager to vandals

As normal, the weekend has ended, and the workweek is upon us. Many of us, like in the

movie: “Office Space”, may have the slight case of the “Mondays”. You know; the slow

dragging yourself out of bed, tired, and wanting one more day at home… The Mondays… Well,

our Monday at the Health Unit took a turn for the worse upon arrival. You see, instead of

entering our place of work through the doors as normal, we had to walk over cardboard with

shattered windows and glass on the floor.

I can tell you, I am frustrated, and I could have easily let my frustration turn in to anger,

however, that would be easy. Instead, I want to be kind and to understand. More on that in a

bit.

I first want to address why I was frustrated. I got frustrated because my initial thought was that

whoever did this did so out of anger at us. I have seen this type of anger all too often during this

pandemic, so it was easy for my mind to go there first. I have seen vile words thrown at staff,

and at myself. I have seen the trail of hate all over our social media accounts (thankful that we

have the ban and hide function for those that blatantly refuse to adhere to our terms of use). I

have also had to comfort staff that were on the verge of exhaustion due to abuse from many

and the enervation brought on by this thing we call a pandemic. Do you know why people are

angry, or are upset and frustrated at us? To my conclusions, many are upset because we are

doing our jobs to the best of our ability.

What does doing a good job mean for us? It is rather simple (yet very complex when put into

action). We follow the robust scientific principles of public health, set out in our Public Health

Standards, Protocols, and Guidelines, and from Public Health Ontario and other governing and

best practice organizations. Our job is also to respond to any emergency that the public has a

stake in, as per the Health Protection and Promotion Act. In addition, we must use our

resources to ensure that we adhere to these Standards, Protocols and Guidelines and

Emergencies in a way that is best suited for our local population, based on risk and a local

landscape.

During a time when there is a global pandemic, where millions of people have died, we are

responding, as per our job, to this pandemic, in partnership and in concert with our governing

bodies, particularly the provincial government and local stakeholders.

Now that you are all fully aware of what our job is, the question I keep asking myself is, “why get

upset and angry at us? Why get angry for us doing what we were hired for and do in the best

way possible? Why get angry with us for putting in tireless hours, taking work home, missing

family and special occasion? “.

I know why, those are rhetorical questions. Our job sometimes interferes with you and your lives,

so I get it; I understand where the frustration comes from.

Guess what, I get frustrated at things too, but I know it is not the individuals working here that I

am to get frustrated with; it is the pandemic, not anyone in particular. It is a similar response to

getting a speeding ticket. We know we were caught, and yet, we are angry with the officer that

is simply doing what we pay them to do – to keep our roads safe. Let me tell you however, it is

totally ok to get frustrate. There is a huge difference in being frustrated than to act on that

frustration in hate or anger towards one of our staff, and yes, to our building as well.

Let me now explain, why I did not let my frustration turn to anger on Monday morning as I

walked over glass to get in to the place that I work. I, to my demise and benefit at times, am an

empath. I have a strong knack at putting myself in people’s shoes, to try to understand why

they did things. I can confidently say, whoever did this, must not have been in their right state of

mind (for many reasons), or they simply did something out of pressure/fun or perhaps even out

of hate. I can’t conclude which of these it was, and I never will, unless of course this next

paragraph gets a response.

To whoever, or whatever group did this act, I invite you to come and chat. I would love to hear

from you. I would love to learn from you. I would love to be a sympathetic ear to you, and to

give your reasons a chance to see the light of day. You see, instead of getting angry, I want to

turn to kindness and conversation, and personal reflection. I want to know the whole story

before I react. I want to see you as who you are, not what your isolated actions of one night tell

me. I want to meet you, and talk to you, and to show you a kind heart and ear, plain and simple.

From there, maybe we move forward, and learn from each other, or maybe you continue to act

the way you like. At that point, in time, I think we will at least know where we are coming from,

and can make that decision confidently.

For today however, I turn my attention inward, to the dedicated team at the Grey Bruce Health

Unit. I want you to know that, you rock. You are doing a fantastic job. You are working as hard

as I have ever seen in my time as a nurse and a manager. You need to be proud of what you

have done, and who you are. Do not let some broken glass guide you, however, realize that

glass can get broken and picked back up, but as a team, we will stand firm and do what is right

– do our job! We are all here together, and will all stand tall in the face of challenges - we will

get through this together! WE WILL NOT SHATTER! Keep being the kind people that you are,

as kindness, patience and empathy will allow us to get through this together.

To the vandals, I remind you of my invitation to come and talk. My arms are open, and that

invitation will stand.

To the public, and everyone else, please, let us all be proud and remain kind, even in the face of

frustration and disagreement



Yours truly and kindly,

Ian Reich, RN, BScN, EMBA

Public Health Manager – Foundational Standard