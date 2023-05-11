OPP and MTO hold commercial truck safety blitz

Grey Bruce OPP are engaging in commercial vehicle safety blitzes around the region this week.

On Tuesday they worked along side the MTO and Saugeen Shores police to inspect 32 vehicles which resulted in 18 of them being placed out of service due to major defects.

A total of 26 charges were laid, the break down is below:

Annual inspection related - 2

Brake related - 2

Cargo securement - 3

Daily inspection - 3

Overweight vehicles - 4

Vehicle maintenance related - 5

Other CVOR infractions - 3

Other HTA - 4

On day two of the blitz, OPP and the MTO worked with Hanover Police and pulled over 28 commercial vehicles.

Of those 16 were placed out of service.

A total of 19 charges were laid, the break down is below: