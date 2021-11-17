OPP arrest male after foot chase in Chesley
- On November 17, 2021, shortly after 5:00 a.m., South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers on foot patrol along 4th Street south west in Chesley saw an individual run into an alleyway.
They were arrested without incident after a brief foot chase. As a result of the investigation, officers determined that the individual was wanted.
Dale SOUTHARD, 35-years-old, of Huron-Kinloss was charged with:
- 2 counts of Break and Enter
- 3 counts of Possessing Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000
- 3 counts of Possessing Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000
- Theft over $5,000
- Mischief under $5,000
- Unauthorized possess of a weapon
- Possessing a firearm or ammunition while prohibited
- 3 counts of Driving while Prohibited
- 5 counts of Driving while Suspended
- 3 counts of Use Unauthorized License Plate
- 2 counts of Use Defaced License Plate
- Confuse Identity of License Plate
- 2 counts of Use Defaced Validation
- 3 counts of Drive with No Insurance
- Fail to wear Helmet - Off Road Vehicle
The accused was held in custody pending the results of a bail hearing scheduled for November 18, 2021.
The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.