OPP arrest male after foot chase in Chesley

OPP Logo

- On November 17, 2021, shortly after 5:00 a.m., South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers on foot patrol along 4th Street south west in Chesley saw an individual run into an alleyway.

 

They were arrested without incident after a brief foot chase. As a result of the investigation, officers determined that the individual was wanted.

 

Dale SOUTHARD, 35-years-old, of Huron-Kinloss was charged with:

 

  • 2 counts of Break and Enter
  • 3 counts of Possessing Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000
  • 3 counts of Possessing Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000
  • Theft over $5,000
  • Mischief under $5,000
  • Unauthorized possess of a weapon
  • Possessing a firearm or ammunition while prohibited
  • 3 counts of Driving while Prohibited
  • 5 counts of Driving while Suspended
  • 3 counts of Use Unauthorized License Plate
  • 2 counts of Use Defaced License Plate
  • Confuse Identity of License Plate
  • 2 counts of Use Defaced Validation
  • 3 counts of Drive with No Insurance
  • Fail to wear Helmet - Off Road Vehicle

 

The accused was held in custody pending the results of a bail hearing scheduled for November 18, 2021.

 

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

