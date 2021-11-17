OPP arrest male after foot chase in Chesley

- On November 17, 2021, shortly after 5:00 a.m., South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers on foot patrol along 4th Street south west in Chesley saw an individual run into an alleyway.

They were arrested without incident after a brief foot chase. As a result of the investigation, officers determined that the individual was wanted.

Dale SOUTHARD, 35-years-old, of Huron-Kinloss was charged with:

2 counts of Break and Enter

3 counts of Possessing Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

3 counts of Possessing Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000

Theft over $5,000

Mischief under $5,000

Unauthorized possess of a weapon

Possessing a firearm or ammunition while prohibited

3 counts of Driving while Prohibited

5 counts of Driving while Suspended

3 counts of Use Unauthorized License Plate

2 counts of Use Defaced License Plate

Confuse Identity of License Plate

2 counts of Use Defaced Validation

3 counts of Drive with No Insurance

Fail to wear Helmet - Off Road Vehicle

The accused was held in custody pending the results of a bail hearing scheduled for November 18, 2021.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.