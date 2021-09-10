OPP Asking for Assistance to Locate a Missing Person

Members of the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing person who was last seen in early August 2021.

Missing is 34 year-old Cassandra FOTHERBY, she is described as a white female, 5'4" (163 cm) tall, medium build with dark curly dark brown hair and brown eyes. (no photo is available at this time) She has not been in contact with family and friends for an extended period of time and concern for her wellbeing led to the report being filed with police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Collingwood OPP at 1-705-445-4321 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/