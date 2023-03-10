OPP asking for help identifying shoplifter

On March 8, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Grey-Bruce OPP received a report of theft that occurred at a retailer in Chatsworth.

It was reported that an unknown person entered the store and shoplifted a quantity of goods.

OPP is asking the public for their assistance in identifying the person from the photo.

Any person with information regarding this person should contact the Grey-Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.csgw.tips.

You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.