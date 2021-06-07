OPP DISMANTLES LARGE-SCALE CANNABIS GROW-OP

(TOWNSHIP OF WELLINGTON NORTH, ON) - On June 4, 2021, Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a Cannabis Act search warrant at a commercial property on Wells Street West in the Town of Arthur.

Members of the Wellington County OPP CSCU, Wellington County Crime Unit and uniform officers, with the assistance of Perth CSCU , the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET) and the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) seized over 7500 plants as well as a large quantity of Canadian currency and marihuana processing equipment.

The total value of seized cannabis is estimated to be over $6 million dollars.

The following individuals are charged under the Cannabis Act with Cultivate, Propagate or Harvest Any Cannabis Plant at a Place That is Not Their Dwelling-House or to Offer to do so, Possession for the Purpose of Distributing, Possession for the Purpose of Selling and Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by a Crime Over $5000 contrary to the Criminal Code.

· Engang EX, 43-years-old of Scarborough

· Chenguang LI, 47-years-old of Scarborough

· Lifan LI, 23-years-old of Markham

· Hai LIN, 29-years-old of Markham

All the accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice - Guelph at a later date.

The PJFCET is responsible for enforcing the cannabis laws and investigating criminal enterprises that exploit or abuse the legal cannabis market.