OPP excuites search warrant in Georgian Bluffs

In response to several opioid-related occurrences in the Grey and Bruce area, members of the Ontario Provincial Police Community Street Crime Unit Grey-Bruce have taken an aggressive, proactive approach to investigating those involved in trafficking opioids in our communities.

On October 5, 2023, the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Grey Bruce Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Huron-Perth CSCU, the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) and the West Region Emergency Response Team (WR ERT) executed a search warrant at three residences on Highway 6 in Georgian Bluffs.

Police seized a significant quantity of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine, in addition to scales, cellular phones and prohibited devices.

The OPP has charged William Werner, 38-years-old of Municipality of Georgian Bluffs with the following offences under the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Fentanyl

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (three counts)

Possession prohibited Device - Nunchucks

The accused was held for bail hearing and has since been remanded into custody.

The OPP has charged Kirsty Feyter, 24-years-old of the City of Owen Sound with the following offences under the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Fentanyl

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking -Methamphetamine

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (three counts)

Possession prohibited Device - Nunchucks

The accused was held for bail hearing and has since been remanded into custody.

The OPP has charged Matthew Nickels, 21-years-old of the Municipality of South Bruce Peninsula with the following offences under the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Fentanyl

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking -Methamphetamine

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (three counts)

The accused was held for bail hearing and has since been remanded into custody.

Tyler Urbshott, 38-years-old of the Municipality of South Bruce Peninsula, is charged under the CDSA with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Fentanyl

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on November 2, 2023.

"These arrests will have a great impact on the community. The Grey Bruce Community Street Crime Unit is committed to addressing the opioid crisis head-on and keeping our communities safe." - D/Sgt Jamie Blair