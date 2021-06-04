(MARKDALE, ON) - Provincial Constable Nick Wilson of OPP Grey Bruce Detachment has been named by the Municipality of Grey Highlands as "Officer of the Year".

PC Wilson received the prestigious honour at a special presentation today from Grey Highlands Mayor Paul McQueen and the Chair of the Grey Highlands Police Services Board, Lynn Silverton.

PC Wilson was recognized for his longstanding commitment to serving the public, which began when he was an OPP Auxiliary member in 2017, when he was presented with the "James Keirstead Award" for dedicating over 2000 hours of volunteer service to the community.

More recently, PC Wilson, who is now the detachment's Community Engagement and Safety officer, has been instrumental in coordinating cold water rescue and fire safety presentations, as well as drug and alcohol awareness presentations at local schools.

PC Wilson also dedicates his time in the community to educating local seniors about fraud safety and takes an active role in the Grey Bruce Immigration Partnership Committee.

"Nick is very deserving of this recognition. He's a very committed officer, whether it's in his role a School Resource Officer in Grey Highlands, or other community service events, he always does his best." - Acting Inspector Debra Anderson (Interim OPP Grey Bruce Detachment Commander).

"On behalf of the Municipality of Grey Highlands, I congratulate PC Wilson on his award. Grey Highlands is a progressive municipality and PC Wilson is a progressive-thinking officer" - Paul McQueen, Mayor of Grey Highlands.

"I'm happy that we could present this award to PC Nick Wilson. He's a good fit for the Municipality of Grey Highlands" - Lynn Silverton, Grey Highlands Police Services Board Chair.