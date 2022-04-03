OPP have located missing Lucknow man deceased in Hanover.

SOUTH BRUCE OPP SEARCHING FOR MISSING PERSON

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have located a deceased individual in Hanover following an investigation that began after the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) South Bruce detachment received a report of a missing person on January 21, 2022.

The deceased is identified as Joshua CULP, 28-years-old of Lucknow.

The ongoing investigation is under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) and includes members of West Region OPP Criminal Operations, South Bruce OPP Crime Unit, South Bruce OPP, the Hanover Police Service and the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Investigators are currently awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination.

Anyone with information to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.