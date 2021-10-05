OPP identify two victims of two separate collisions in the Township of Chatsworth

OPP have identified both victims of two seperate collisions in the Williamsford area last week.

The most recent happened Friday night (Oct 1) around 9:30 when a motorcycle crashed on Gordon Street South.

25 year old Jason Schillaci of Tara was pronounced dead at hospital.

No other details have been provided.

And on Monday September 27th a single vehicle crash on Highway 6 south of Moto Park Road also claimed the life of a young man.

29 year old Brock Motheral of Ingersoll was pronounced dead at hospital.

The highway was closed for about seven hours for the investigation.

No details on exactly what happened.