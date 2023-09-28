OPP investigating break in at 6/10 business



Grey Bruce OPP are investigating a break in at a business on Highway 6/10 south of Owen Sound.

Police say it happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 26th between 4 and 6am.

Two male suspects broke a metal gate and entered the property where they stole about $2,000 worth of goods including alcohol, snacks and a tablet.

(Images provided by the OPP from surveillance footage)

If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.