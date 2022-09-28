OPP INVESTIGATING FATAL COLLISION WEST OF MEAFORD - Deceased Identified

(MEAFORD, ON) - Members from the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment continue to investigate a fatal motor vehicle crash that took place yesterday west of Meaford.

On Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at approximately 12:20 p.m., Grey Bruce OPP, Grey County Paramedic Services and the Meaford Fire Department responded to the collision scene located on Highway 26 just east of Grey County Road 112.

Upon arrival officers located a head-on collision between a compact vehicle and a pickup truck.

The driver of the compact vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Lisa ROWE-WILSON, 32 years of age from Meaford.

Two passengers from the compact vehicle, a 3-year-old child and a 33-year-old adult remain in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Members from the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement (TIME) Team are assisting with the collision investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.