OPP INVESTIGATING FATAL SNOWMOBILE CRASH ON OFSC TRAIL

(MUNICIPALITY OF BROCKTON, ON) - A snowmobile crash late Saturday night has resulted in a fatality.

At approximately 11:23 p.m. on February 04, 2023, South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Bruce County Paramedic Services, and Walkerton Fire Department responded to a location near Sideroad 10 south between the 6th and 8th Concessions in the Municipality of Brockton after receiving a 9-1-1 call about a snowmobile crash.

Upon arrival first responders located and then performed life saving measures on the snowmobile operator. He was transported from the scene by ambulance to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Members from the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement (TIME) Team attended the scene to assist with the collision investigation.

The initial investigation has determined the deceased was operating a snowmobile on an OFSC trail when he left the trail and collided with a tree.

The deceased is a 28-year-old resident of RR#1 Hanover.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Any person with information regarding this crash should contact South Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.