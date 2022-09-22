OPP LAY 111 CHARGES AFTER DRUG TRAFFICKING INVESTIGATION IN WESTERN ONTARIO

(LONDON, ON) - Twenty-six individuals are facing numerous charges under the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) after the execution of nine search warrants earlier this week.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) and Community Street Crime Units (CSCU) of Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth began this investigation in May 2022 after an increase in overdose occurrences in the counties of Grey, Bruce, Huron and Perth.

On September 21, 2022, members from the OPP OCEB, CSCU, Grey Bruce Detachment, South Bruce Detachment, Huron Detachment, Perth Detachment, Biker Enforcement Unit, Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit, Emergency Response Team, Canine and Tactics and Rescue Unit, with assistance from Owen Sound Police Service, executed nine search warrants in Huron County, Perth County, South Bruce County, Grey County and Owen Sound.

Throughout the course of this investigation, police seized approximately 160 grams suspected methamphetamine, 50 grams suspected fentanyl, 60 grams suspected cocaine, 6 grams suspected carfentanyl, more than 80 morphine pills and over 140 hydromorphone pills. Police recovered a variety of stolen property valued at more than $36,000 and more than $6,000 in Canadian currency. Two firearms were also seized during the search warrants.

The approximate street value of the drugs seized is $25,600.

The 26 accused have been charged with 111 offences under the Criminal Code and CDSA.

Eight of the accused were held in custody upon arrest and the remaining 18 were released on conditions. They are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound, Walkerton, Goderich and Stratford on various dates in October 2022.

