OPP lay charges after series of fires in Meaford

Grey Bruce OPP have made an arrest following an arson investigation in the Municipality of Meaford.

Detectives from the Grey Bruce OPP Major Crime Unit were assigned to investigate a series of fires that occurred in the Municipality of Meaford during 2021 and 2022.

On February 3, 2023, those Detectives arrested and charged Kurtis GALBRAITH, 21 years-of-age, from the Municipality of Meaford with the following offences:

Arson - Damage to property (nine counts)

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound where they were remanded into custody.