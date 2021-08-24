OPP lay charges in an online child sexual exploitation investigation

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, Digital Forensics Unit and South Bruce Detachment have arrested and charged a Walkerton resident following an online child sexual exploitation investigation.

On August 24, 2021, police executed a search warrant at a home in Walkerton and seized several electronic devices. As a result of this investigation, Anish S. RANADIVE 27 year old, was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with:

Possession of child pornography, as per section 163.1(4) - two counts

Make available child pornography, as per section 163.1 (3)

The accused is scheduled to appear in a bail hearing August 24, 2021.

Children are our most valuable and precious members of society. Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized. Members of the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit will continue to pursue individuals who exploit children on the Internet.

Anyone wanting to make a difference is encouraged to go to www.protectchildren.ca and download the "Child Sexual Abuse- It Is Your Business" brochure from the Canadian Center for Child Protection. This is an important first step that can save a child.

Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety. Parents and anyone interested in protecting children can find resources to assist them at www.cybertip.ca.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this investigation or if you have information regarding internet child exploitation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Reporting information may also be made on the internet through www.cybertip.ca.