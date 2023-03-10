OPP lay charges in stabbing incident at Flesherton school
Grey Bruce OPP have now laid charges in connection with a stabbing incident at a local highschool.
Officers were called to Grey Highlands Secondary School in Flesherton Thursday around 10:15am.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries simply described by police as non-life threatening.
Two teens were taken into custody.
A 15 year old from Southgate has been charged with assault with a weapon.
A 16 year old Grey Highlands student was charged with attempting to obstruct justice.
Both will appear in youth court at a later date.
Any person with information regarding this incident should contact the Grey-Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.