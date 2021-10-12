OPP LAY MURDER CHARGE IN NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA DEATH

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) - An individual has been charged with murder in connection with a death in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

On October 10, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., officers from the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a death near Scugog Lane. Officers located a deceased female in a wooded area.

The Grey Bruce OPP Crime Unit commenced an investigation, with the assistance of the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the OPP Dufferin detachment, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). The investigation is in partnership with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario (OCCO) and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS).

On October 11, 2021, the OPP arrested and charged 32-year-old Wazhir GAFOOR of Shelburne with First Degree Murder under section 235(1) of the Criminal Code. The accused was remanded in custody, with an appearance scheduled before the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on October 22, 2021.

The identity of the deceased is under investigation.

Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no concern for public safety.