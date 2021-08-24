OPP looking for vehicle involved in two separate hit and runs

OPP are on the hunt for a vehicle believed to be involved in two separate collisions in Georgian Bluffs.

The first happened around 3pm on Grey Road 1 near Indian Acres Road when a cyclist was hit by a motorist who didn't stick around.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non life threatening injuries.

About half an hour later, a vehicle believed to be the same one was involved in a second collision involving a parked vehicle on Balmy Beach Road.

Once again the driver fled the scene.

There were no injuries.

Grey Bruce OPP are looking for a red SUV, possibly a Toyota Rav 4 or Nissan Qashqai.

It will likely have damage to the passenger side, including a mirror which may be hanging off or missing.

Investigators ask that anyone with information pertaining to this incident call the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report online at www.opp.ca/reporting.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Further updates will be released as more information becomes available.