OPP nab impaired driver during RIDE check

(Photo supplied by OPP)

Grey Bruce OPP have laid a number of charges after setting up a RIDE check last week.

On Friday, February 10 OPP were stopping motorists on Grey Road 17 in Georgian Bluffs.

Around 5:20pm, a motorist was stopped and police detected signs of impairment.

They also discovered open liquor inside the vehicle, readily available to the driver.

61 year old Mark Sewell has been charged with the following offences:

" Operation while impaired

" Operation while impaired (80 plus)

" Operation while prohibited (four counts)

" Driving while under suspension (four counts)

" Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

" Use plate not authorized for vehicle

" Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

" Operate a motor vehicle without insurance



The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.