OPP on the hunt for trio of booze hounds

Grey Bruce OPP are looking for the public's help in solving the theft of a quantity of alcohol from the LCBO in Dundalk.

On November 6, 2023, at 6:35 pm, police were told that three men filled two shopping baskets with about $1,000 worth of booze at the Highway 10 location, then left the store without any attempt to pay.

The individuals are described as male, in their 20's-30's, and departed in a newer model white Toyota Camry. (photo above)

Its believed these same suspects committed a similar theft 30 minutes prior in the town of Shelburne.

Members of Grey Bruce OPP are seeking the public's assistance with this investigation.

If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

