OPP releasing details of serious crash in Georgian Bluffs Thanksgiving Day

Grey Bruce OPP just releasing details of a crash that happened early Thanksgiving Day in Georgian Bluffs.

Emergency responders were called to Grey Road 1 around 2:30 Monday morning.

Witnesses tell our news room the vehicle crashed into a pole.

Three individuals were transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Grey Bruce OPP is continuing to investigate this collision and more updates will be provided as they become available.

The Grey Bruce OPP is asking anyone with information regarding this collision to please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.