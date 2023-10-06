OPP search warrant executed in Hanover

On October 6, 2023, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU), South Bruce OPP and Hanover Police Service (HPS) executed a search warrant at a residence along 10th Street in Hanover.

As a result of the execution of the warrant, police seized a quantity of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl.

Officers also seized offence related property including: a Honda generator, a BB gun, ammunition, a trail camera, and Stihl tools. The value of the recovered stolen property is estimated to be $1,000.

Brandon ARMSTRONG, 31-years-old, from Hanover was charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of a Stolen Property - two counts

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton on November 1, 2023, to answer to the charges.

Paige ALLARD, 33-years-old, from Hanover was charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton on November 1, 2023, to answer to the charge.

Crystal CARON, 34-years-old, from Hanover was charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Stolen Property - two counts

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton on November 1, 2023, to answer to the charges.

Charleen WHIBLEY, 31-years-old, from Hanover was charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Stolen Property - two counts

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton on November 1, 2023, to answer to the charge.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.