OPP Search warrant executed in Kincardine

On August 8, 2021 at 9:43 a.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a break and enter at a business along Millennium Way in Kincardine. Members of the OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) were tasked to assist the South Bruce OPP with this investigation.

In the course of the investigation, members of the OPP CSCU, West Region OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and South Bruce OPP officers executed a Search Warrant at a property along South Street in Kincardine on August 25, 2021.

As a result of the execution of the search warrant, police seized a quantity of Methamphetamine and Oxycodone.

Police also seized offence related property including: a break-in tool and a stolen credit card.

James MERRITT, 26-years-old, of Kincardine was charged with:

Possession of Methamphetamine

2 counts of Theft under $5,000

2 counts of Mischief under $5,000

The accused was held in custody pending the result of a bail hearing.

Brandice REYNOLDS, 31-years-old, of Kincardine was charged with:

Possession of Methamphetamine

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on October 27, 2021 to answer to the charge.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information that can assist police to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.