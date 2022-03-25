OPP SEARCH WARRANTS EXECUTED

(BRUCE COUNTY, GREY COUNTY, CITY OF OWEN SOUND, CITY OF BARRIE, ON) - On March 24, 2022, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), OPP Investigative and Enforcement Bureau, West Region OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) members, Owen Sound Police and Barrie Police executed a Search Warrant at properties in Bruce County, Grey County, Owen Sound and Barrie.

As a result of the execution of the search warrants, police seized a quantity of Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Fentanyl and Oxycodone. The estimated value of the seized controlled substances is $81,960.00.

Police also seized offence related property including: digital scales, cell phones, drug trafficking paraphernalia, Canadian currency, non-Canadian currency, three vehicles and two .22 Calibre rifles. The total value of the seized property is estimated to be $40,470.

Tahir ALI, 60-years-old, from the City of Barrie was charged with:

Possession of Fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of Cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of Methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of Oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking

2 counts of Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon

2 counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

2 counts of Possessing Firearm or Ammunition while Prohibited

4 counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused will be appearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound to answer to the charges as required.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.