OPP seek assistance in locating missing Saugeen First Nation's man

Grey Bruce OPP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person from Saugeen First Nation.

Police are looking to locate Jeremy MITCHELL, 45 years-of-age who was last seen on Pashwood Drive in Saugeen First Nation on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 2:30 a.m.

He is an Indigenous male described as:

· 182 centimeters (6 feet) tall.

· 68 kilograms (150 pounds) with a thin build.

· Hair is shaved on both sides with a bun on top

· Short unshaven beard

· Brown eyes

He was last seen wearing black pants, a black or dark blue pullover windbreaker, and black slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person investigation is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Further updates will be released as more information becomes available.