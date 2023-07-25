OPP seeking video surveillance for break and enter

The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), are seeking any available video surveillance footage in connection with a break and enter at a business in Markdale.

Between March 22, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., and March 23, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., unknown individual(s) attended the business and stole a 2017 Stirling 4X7 trailer with plate N36623.

On June 2, 2023, between 1:30 a.m. and 2:00 a.m., unknown individual(s) attended the business and stole gas and a fuel pump with serial number FS200162S.

On June 8, 2023, between 12:50 a.m., and 1:20 a.m. unknown individual(s) attended the business and stole a golf cart which has since been recovered.

Between June 23, 2023, at 9:00 p.m., and June 24, 2023, at 5:45 a.m., unknown individual(s) attended the business and stole 2030A John Deere ProGator Utility Vehicle.

The OPP is asking anyone in the area of Edith Avenue in Markdale to check their video surveillance on the dates the thefts occurred. If anyone has video surveillance footage that they are willing to share, please call the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at https://crimestop-gb.org/. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.