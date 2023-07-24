OPP seeking video survelliance for a mischief

The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), are seeing any available video surveillance footage in connection with a mischief complaint in Wiarton.

On July 20, 2023, at approximately 9:51 p.m., a resident observed 2 individuals spray painting the Peninsula Shores District School at 115 George Street in Wiarton. Prior to police arrival the youth departed the area.

On July 24, 2023, at approximately 11:46 a.m. school employees contacted police advising that the school was spray painted again in a similar manner.

The OPP is asking anyone in the area of 115 George Street, Wiarton to check their video surveillance on July 20, 2023, between 9:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and between July 21, 2023 - July 24, 2023. If any member of the public has video surveillance footage that they are willing to share, please call the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at https://crimestop-gb.org/. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.