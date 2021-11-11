OPP seize thousands in stolen property in Huron Township

South Bruce OPP have cracked a series of thefts involving more than a dozen incidents just last week.

The thefts took place between November 4th and 7th when OPP received 14 occurece reports regarding thefts of property.

The list of stolen items includes ATV's assorted tools, a space heater, a Red Sommers 5000 watt generator and a John Deere 325G skid steer.

In response to these occurrences, the South Bruce OPP was assisted by a variety of resources:

· West Region OPP Canine unit

· OPP Aviation Section

· West Region OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT)

· OPP Community Street Crime unit

· Neighboring OPP detachments

· Neighboring Municipal Police Agencies

Acting on information received throughout this investigation, members of the OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and members of the South Bruce OPP attended an address along Huron Street in Huron Township on November 9, 2021.

A large quantity of stolen property has been recovered including two off-road vehicles, a snowmobile, several chainsaws and a number of assorted tools.

"In the course of the investigation, we have recovered a significant amount of property that is currently being catalogued in order to return it to the rightful owners. This takes time, so I ask for your patience and understanding if you had your property stolen. We are continuing to follow up these investigations and, if you have information that can assist in these investigations or can identify potential owners of the stolen property, we look forward to your call" - Staff Sergeant Ryan Olmstead, Detachment Manager, South Bruce OPP.

In light of these recent property crimes, the South Bruce OPP would like to remind you about Safeguard. The OPP SafeGuard Ontario Property Security Program is a community-based crime prevention program that is designed to: reduce break and enter crimes, increase support to victims of crime, reduce re-victimization and engage and empower citizens to take an active role in helping prevent crimes.

Theft is a crime of opportunity that you can help to control. The South Bruce OPP invites you to take the following quiz to assess your property:

Are there clear views of all doors and windows (no tall bushes or fences)

Do you ensure newspapers and flyers are collected, driveway is cleared and grass is cut when you are away for a period of time?

Do you leave lights on timers, both inside and out, when you're away?

Do all of your exterior doors have a deadbolt lock?

Are the strike plates on your exterior doors secured with four screws?

Do all the windows with a single locking device have a secondary security feature?

Do you store your valuables in a safety deposit box or isolated area of your home?

Are your valuables marked with your personal identification number?

Do you store car keys in a location that is out of sight within your home?

Do you know your neighbours on all 3 sides and across the street?

If you have 7-10 "yes" answers your property is reasonably secure. Those with 4 - 6 "yes" answers are encouraged to make some changes. If you have 0 - 3 "yes" answers, security improvements are recommended.

Suspicious vehicles or suspicious people need to be reported to police as soon as possible so that an officer can investigate.