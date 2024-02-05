OPP upset with high number of impaired drivers this year

In the first five weeks of 2024, the Grey Bruce OPP have laid seven impaired related charges.

This number is unacceptable, we need to work on bringing this number down to zero.

On January 1, 2024, the Grey Bruce OPP arrived at a single motor vehicle collision on Concession 7 and located a vehicle in the bush. While officers were speaking to the driver, the driver was displaying signs of impairment. A 34-year-old of Chatsworth Township was charged with: Operation while Impaired - Alcohol, Operation while Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) 80 Plus.

On January 1, 2024, the Grey Bruce OPP were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 6 in the Municipality of West Grey. The OPP observed a vehicle driving at varying speeds and conducted a traffic stop. While officers were speaking to the driver, the driver was displaying signs of impairment. A 23-year-old of the Town of the Blue Mountains was charged with: Operation while Impaired - Alcohol, Operation while Impaired - BAC 80 plus.

On January 4, 2024, the Grey Bruce OPP were notified of an impaired driver operating a U-Haul vehicle. The OPP located the vehicle in the Wiarton area and the driver was displaying signs of impairment. The driver was arrested and brought to a drug recognition expert (DRE). A 17-year-old was charged with: Operation while Impaired - Drugs and Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Methamphetamine.

On January 10, 2024, the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call of a motor vehicle that was in the ditch on Road 57B in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.The Grey Bruce OPP attended and while officers were speaking to the driver, the driver was displaying signs of impairment. A 39-year-old from Hanover was charged with: Operation while Impaired - Alcohol, Operation while Impaired - BAC 80 Plus, Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court X4.

On January 26, 2024, the Grey Bruce OPP received an Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) hit on a suspended driver. The officer could detect an odor of an alcoholic beverage. As a result, a 39-year-old from Owen Sound was charged with: Operation while Impaired - BAC 80 plus.

On January 31, 2024, at 6:11 p.m., the OPP observed a vehicle travelling at a rate of speed greater than the posted 80 km/hr on Grey Road 4 in Grey Highlands. The OPP officer conducted a traffic stop. While officers were speaking to the driver, the driver was displaying signs of impairment. A 29-year-old of London was charged with: Operation while Impaired - Alcohol, Operation while Impaired - BAC 80 Plus, Operation while Prohibited, Driving while under suspension, Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor, Speeding 1-49 km/h over posted limit.

On February 3, 2024, the Grey Bruce OPP responded to a vehicle fire and an intoxicated individual walking away from the scene. Police located the individual and the driver was displaying signs of impairment. A 58-year-old from Brampton was charged with: Operation while Impaired - Alcohol, Operation while Impaired - BAC 80 Plus.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education.

Drivers are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.



