OPPortunities for the Next Generation of Policing Professionals

(Grey County, ON) - Are you passionate about making a difference and helping build safer communities within Ontario? On July 11, 2022, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be hosting a Constable Recruitment Information Session.

The OPP is encouraging members of the public who are dedicated to upholding the law and serving their communities to consider attending this event to learn more about the challenging and rewarding careers that the OPP offers. With hundreds of members eligible for retirement over the next few years, there has never been a better time to apply to the OPP. Whether you are interested in becoming a police officer, auxiliary member (volunteer) or working in a civilian role, the OPP has a job opportunity for you.

No previous education/experience in law or security is required. The OPP assesses applicants based on a positive background, maturity, effective interpersonal and communication skills, ability to balance finances and other responsibilities, and those who respect and support inclusiveness and diversity. Attendees must pre-register to attend, as seating is limited due to space. To pre-register, click here or visit opp.ca/careers. The event will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and will be located at:

Grey Roots Museum & Archives

Grey County Road 18

Owen Sound, ON

Candidates are encouraged to also visit opp.ca/careers where they can find out more information about the above noted positions, the minimum qualifications, as well as instructions on how to apply.

The OPP is dedicated to ensuring open, accessible, equitable and respectful workplaces, and is committed to reflecting the diverse communities it serves. We encourage applications from members of our diverse communities, including Indigenous Peoples, persons with disabilities, women, persons from racialized groups, 2SLGBTQ+ persons, those who are able to speak fluently in another language(s), and anyone committed to a rewarding career in public service. The OPP is an equal opportunity employer and accommodations will be provided in all stages of our hiring processes as necessary.

ABOUT the Ontario Provincial Police

The Ontario Provincial Police is one of North America's largest deployed police services with more than 5,500 uniform officers, 2,500 civilian employees and 600 auxiliary members. The OPP provide essential services that ensure the safety and security of the people and visitors to the Province of Ontario.