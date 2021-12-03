Community Outbreak Declared Related to Field Party Near Holstein – Public Alert

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is currently investigating three cases of COVID-19 linked to a field party near Holstein on November 27, 2021. Approximately 100 people were in attendance at this party. By report, some attendees live within Grey Bruce, with other attendees reported from neighboring counties.

Anyone who attended this gathering is considered a high-risk contact and should isolate and be tested immediately .

As a reminder to the public, if you develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please seek testing at your nearest assessment centre.

We are urging the public for the safety of the community to avoid attending events or family/social gatherings indoors or outdoors if:

You or anyone in your household have symptoms OR You or someone in your household is awaiting test results OR You have been directed by Public Health to isolate after exposure

Vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent infection with COVID-19, and severe complications related to infections, such as hospitalization. It is essential to be vaccinated as soon as possible to reach a herd immunity that protects all of us and to break the chain of virus transmission. With your help we can move towards recovery.