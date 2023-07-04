iHeartRadio
Outdoor Movie Nights Return July 7 to the River District

Owen Sound, Ontario

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 
Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Outdoor Movie Nights are taking over at the  Farmers' Market in Owen Sound's River District. These free events feature family-friendly movies and theme nights encouraging interactive activities before the films start each night. Movie Nights take place this summer on:

·         Friday, July 7 (Moana)

·         Friday, July 21 (Minions)

·         Friday, August 11 (Trolls)

·         Friday, August 18 (Spiderman Into the Spider-Verse)

Each evening has a special feature of either ice cream, beverages, pizza, or treat bags, all supplied by local businesses. 

Attendees are to bring their own lawn chair as seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. The site opens at 7:30 p.m., with movies starting at dusk.

