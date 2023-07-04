Outdoor Movie Nights Return July 7 to the River District

Owen Sound, Ontario

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Outdoor Movie Nights are taking over at the Farmers' Market in Owen Sound's River District. These free events feature family-friendly movies and theme nights encouraging interactive activities before the films start each night. Movie Nights take place this summer on:

· Friday, July 7 (Moana)

· Friday, July 21 (Minions)

· Friday, August 11 (Trolls)

· Friday, August 18 (Spiderman Into the Spider-Verse)

Each evening has a special feature of either ice cream, beverages, pizza, or treat bags, all supplied by local businesses.

Attendees are to bring their own lawn chair as seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. The site opens at 7:30 p.m., with movies starting at dusk.