(Owen Sound) 10th Street East Road Closure

10th Street East Road Closure

Owen Sound, Ontario

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 7, 2022

Due to a major water main break at the intersection of 10th Street East and 11th Avenue East, 10th Street East has been closed to through traffic from 9th Avenue to 16th Avenue East. The water main break caused extensive damage to the road surface that requires restoration.

On Tuesday, November 8th additional water system repairs and asphalt resurfacing will be undertaken to complete the required restoration work prior to the roadway being re-opened.

It is expected that 10th Street East will be re-opened to traffic by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8th.

In the meantime, the City appreciates your patience regarding this inconvenience.