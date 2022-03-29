Owen Sound announces new transit service provider

Stock photo of Voyago bus

The city of Owen Sound is about to sign a five year transit contract with a new provider.

Council has directed staff to enter into a five year contract with Voyago, the company that operates the Guelph to Owen Sound transit service (GOST).

The city has been struggling with a huge increase in transit service costs at more than $450,000 this year alone and were forced to cut back service to hourly for the months of June, July and August under the current provider, First Student, while they searched for a new provider.

First Student's contract expires at the end of August.

Under the terms of the proposed five-year contract with Voyago, the total value is approximately $5 million for 30-minute fixed-route transit, and $1.25 million for mobility transit.

This will realize a combined reduction of $225,000 over 2022 pricing in the first year.

The company will also be bringing in a new fleet of "low floor" buses that are more accessible eliminating the stairs.

During the first year of the contract, staff will also be monitoring the system's performance and exploring other potential service enhancements and modifications, as well as the possibility of an on-demand service.

Mayor Ian Boddy is happy with the deal reached.

"For many communities similar to Owen Sound, providing sufficient and cost-effective transit service is a challenge. We are confident that this contract will create a solid foundation for safe and convenient public transit that is accessible, affordable and meets the needs of our residents."

The City completed a Transit Study in September of 2021 which analyzed and evaluated the City's existing fixed-route system including route coverage, route ridership, schedule adherence, and infrastructure perspectives.



