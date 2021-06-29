Owen Sound Attack announce their home opener for the 2021/22 season

The Ontario Hockey League announced home opening games for the 2021-22 season, with the Owen Sound Attack drawing division rival the London Knights for their home opener on Saturday, October 9th at 7:30 p.m. at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

In what will be a battle of the Canadian Hockey Leagues two most consistent organizations, both teams will look to get off to a fast start in what will once again a very competitive western conference.

Historically, the Attack hold 2-0 record when hosting their home opener against the Knights, winning in decisive fashion both times. In 1999-2000, Joel Ward had two goals, Bryan Kazarian had three assists and Curtis Sanford had 22 saves in a 6-2 victory, while to start the 2005-2006 season, Bobby Ryan tallied two goals and two assists, while Jeff Kyrakos added a goal and two assists in an 8-1 win.

The Attack will hope to have similar success on Saturday, October 9th as they kick off the 2021-22 campaign. The night before Attack will be the visiting team at Budweiser Gardens for the Knights home opener.

Stay tuned tomorrow to our website and social media feeds for the OHL’s announcement of the Attacks full 68-game schedule.