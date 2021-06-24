Owen Sound Celebrates Canada Day – July 1

Owen Sound, Ontario

Owen Sound will celebrate Canada Day virtually this year beginning at 2 p.m. on July 1. The event has been planned virtually in order to meet Provincial restrictions in place due to the pandemic.

The virtual event will include a full slate of family entertainment, local musicians, and a spectacular fireworks display over the Owen Sound Harbour. All entertainment will be live-streamed on the City’s Youtube and Tourism, Events, and Attractions Facebook Page.

Kids’ activities and entertainment begin at 2 p.m. featuring Tyler Boyle and his interactive groove dance party as well as Rick Rossini's AbraCANADAbra Magic Show. A line-up of talented local musicians including Victoria Yeh – Electric Violinist, The Rob Elder Trio, and The Honey Hammers will be sure to get you off your couch and dancing.

All events, including fireworks, will be live-streamed. The fireworks will also be visible from several locations throughout the City, however, members of the public must adhere to Provincial regulations and Public Health guidelines.

In the City’s celebration of Canada Day, we think in particular about our responsibilities to truth and reconciliation with the Indigenous community. The dedication of the 10th Street Bridge as the Gitche Namewikwedong Bridge, which means Great Sturgeon Bay in Anishinaabemowin signifies a commitment to improved relationships, friendship, and respect with the Indigenous people.

All event details including live stream links are posted at owensound.ca/canadaday.