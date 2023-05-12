(Owen Sound) City Drinking Water Achieves Perfect Score for Second Year Running 

Owen Sound, Ontario

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, May 12, 2023

The City of Owen Sound has received a perfect score for drinking water quality for the second year in a row from the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) for 2022.

The City of Owen Sound is thrilled to share that the Water System report confirmed that not only did the City pass inspection from the MECP, but achieved a 100% score.

The annual provincial inspection is a legislative requirement of all municipal drinking water systems under the Safe Drinking Water Act. It ensures the City is meeting MECP legislation, policies and guidelines.

You can find annual reports and more information on the City’s water and wastewater treatment at OwenSound.ca/Water.