Owen Sound City Hall Illuminated in Support of Ukraine

Owen Sound, Ontario

Thursday, March 3, 2022

Beginning tonight, the City of Owen Sound is showing solidarity with Ukraine by lighting up city hall in blue and yellow.

Since Russia launched a devastating attack on Ukraine, a European democracy of 44 million people, Owen Sound is joining Municipalities across Ontario in showing support for the people of Ukraine. The outdoor lights of Owen Sound City Hall will be lit in blue and yellow, reflecting the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

The blue and yellow lights will remain in effect until March 16, 2022.

Quotes:

"Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian community here in Owen Sound, and abroad. I would like to express our deepest sympathies to those who have lost loved ones, and wish for strength and safety for the Ukrainian people." - Mayor Ian Boddy