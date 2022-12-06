(Owen Sound) City Introduces Annual Parking Passes

City Introduces Annual Parking Passes

Owen Sound, Ontario

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

The City of Owen Sound is pleased to offer an annual daytime parking pass, a new option for those with long-term parking requirements in the River District.

For $300, inclusive of taxes, the new annual parking passes allow for daytime parking (from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) in any municipal lot, from January 1, 2023, until December 31, 2023. This price point offers a discount equivalent to two months of long-term parking. Monthly passes are still available to purchase at City Hall or the Transit Terminal.

Annual passes can currently only be purchased at City Hall and can only be tied to one license plate. For tracking purposes, the license plate number will be on file as well as the physical pass must be displayed inside vehicles.

For more parking information, including a map of municipal parking lots, visit the Parking webpage on the City’s site.