Owen Sound compost site closing rest of the week

The City of Owen Sound Leaf and Yard Waste Composting Facility, located at 2450 28th Avenue East, is scheduled to be closed from Wednesday, October 4 through Friday, October 6 to allow for wood grinding to occur.

Changes to these hours may occur due to contractor requirements and weather.

The facility will resume regular operating hours of 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 7.

Grinding takes place annually and is completed by a third-party contractor.

The equipment used for the grinding operation does not allow safe access to the site for the general public.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience the site closure may cause.

Beginning Saturday, October 7, residents are able to pick up wood mulch.