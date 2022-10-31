Owen Sound compost site closure delayed

Due to a failure of the contractor’s equipment late last week, the City of Owen Sound Leaf and Yard Waste Composting Facility, located at 2450 28th Avenue East, will be open today and will close later this week to allow for wood grinding to continue.

The facility will be open during regular operating hours Monday, October 31, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Composting Facility is expected to be closed later this week – further notification will be released upon confirmation of closure dates.

Grinding takes place annually and is completed by a third-party contractor.

The equipment used for the grinding operation will not allow safe access to the site for the general public.