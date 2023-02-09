Owen Sound Convenience Store Robbed Man Arrested Nearby

On Wednesday February 8, 2023 just after 1:30 p.m. a business located on 10th Street East, Owen Sound was robbed by a lone male. The man, who was wearing a disguise over this face, entered the business and proceeded directly behind the counter where he confronted two employees and brandished a knife. The man threatened the clerks’ and proceeded to steal a quantity of merchandise before fleeing the store.

Members of the Owen Sound Police Service - Community Oriented Response and Enforcement Unit (C.O.R.E.) were conducting foot patrol in the downtown area at the time of the Robbery and were able to intercept the offender as he fled the scene through a parking lot near 10th Street East. Officers arrested the man and recovered what is believed to be all of the stolen store merchandise. Officers searched the area and recovered the knife used to commit the robbery.

A 48- year-old man of no fixed address is being in held in police custody pending a bail hearing on Thursday. He is charged with numerous offences including Armed Robbery, Wearing A Disguise with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence, Assault with a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon Dangerous to the Public Peace and several violations of court orders.