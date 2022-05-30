Owen Sound Cooling Centres and Emergency Resources

Monday, May 30, 2022

In response to the warm temperatures, the City of Owen Sound reminds residents that there are public places available throughout the City to keep cool.

Cooling centres can be found at the following locations:

Owen Sound & North Grey Union Public Library

Monday: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre/YMCA Shared Corridor

Monday – Friday: 5:45 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bayshore Community Centre

Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Owen Sound City Hall

Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Water Refill Stations

Remember your reusable water bottle while on the go! Municipal tap water is clean and safe to drink, a great value for your money, and an environmentally friendly and healthy choice.

Water Refill Stations are conveniently available in these City facilities during regular business hours:

Residents with small children are reminded that the Kelso Beach Splash Pad is open.

Tips for staying cool in warm temperatures include:

Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can.

Drink plenty of fluids, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Schedule outdoor activities carefully.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-coloured clothing and sunscreen.

Pace yourself.

Take cool showers or baths to cool down.

Check on a friend or neighbour, and have someone do the same for you.

Never leave children or pets in cars.

Residents who need assistance, emergency shelter or amenities are also reminded to call 211. 211 is available 24 hours per day, 7 days per week. An online 211 resource is also available.