Owen Sound Council Inaugural Meeting November 21

Owen Sound, Ontario

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - Wednesday, November 9, 2022

The City of Owen Sound will be holding a Ceremony for the Declaration of Office and Inaugural Council Meeting on Monday, November 21, 2022, to mark the beginning of the 2022-2026 Term of Council.

The ceremonial event will be taking place at 7 p.m. at the Harmony Centre Owen Sound, at 890 4th Ave East. The Declaration of Office and Inaugural Council Meeting will also include a procession of dignitaries and a special musical performance by local musicians Bayleigh Ruigrok and Kyle Davis.

The public is invited to attend this free event.

The current Owen Sound Council met for the final time publicly on Monday, November 7, where Mayor Boddy thanked the outgoing members of Council for their time and dedication to serving the City.